Trump faces backlash over controversial Obama video

U.S. President Donald Trump is facing strong criticism after posting a controversial video on social media that included false election claims and content widely condemned as racist.

The video, shared on Trump’s Truth Social platform, repeated previously debunked allegations about the 2020 U.S. election and sparked backlash from political figures and commentators, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Several political figures and strategists publicly condemned the post, describing it as offensive and inappropriate. Critics said the content crossed political lines and intensified already high tensions in U.S. politics.

The video was among dozens of posts made by Trump over a short period on his social media platform.

The post also referenced claims about the 2020 election that have been rejected in courts and by election officials. Previous legal cases involving election-related claims resulted in major settlements and rulings against false allegations.

The controversy highlights ongoing divisions in U.S. politics over social media content, election narratives and political rhetoric.

The White House has not issued a detailed response beyond the original posts, and the reaction across political groups continues to develop.

