Trump floats idea of U.S. taking control of Ukraine's nuclear plants

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday they had a constructive call about moving toward a partial ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow, with the White House suggesting the U.S. could take control of Ukrainian nuclear power plants to ensure their security, News.Az reports citing Associated Press

Trump told Zelenskyy that the U.S could be "very helpful in running those plants with its electricity and utility expertise," according to a White House statement from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and national security adviser Mike Waltz that described the call as "fantastic."

Trump added that "American ownership of those plants could be the best protection for that infrastructure." The idea was floated even as the Trump administration looks to finalize an agreement to gain access to Ukraine's critical minerals as partial repayment for U.S. support for Ukraine during the war.

