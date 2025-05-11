Trump hails US-China trade talks as 'friendly and constructive'

Donald Trump said US-China trade relations have undergone a "total reset" after the first day of talks between officials in Switzerland, News.Az reports citing the BBC.

In a social media post, the US president described the talks as being "very good" and said change had been "negotiated in a friendly, but constructive, manner". An escalating trade war between Washington and Beijing has seen the US president hit Chinese imports to the US with tariffs of 145%. China retaliated with levies of 125% on some US goods. Following months of back-and-forth, the two countries are meeting in Geneva this weekend for the first time since Trump hit China with tariffs at the start of the year.

Little information beyond the US president's Truth Social post has so far emerged from the talks. They are due to continue on Sunday and are taking place between China's vice-premier He Lifeng and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.