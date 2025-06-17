Trump holds meeting with national security team amid rising tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump is meeting with his national security team this afternoon in the White House Situation Room, according to a U.S. media report.

The meeting comes as Trump weighs whether the US should deepen its involvement in the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

He returned to Washington yesterday, cutting short his appearance at the G7 summit in Canada by a day.

Earlier today, Trump made a series of statements on his Truth Social platform, including a pointed message directed at Iran’s leadership, claiming the US knows “exactly” where Iran’s supreme leader is “hiding”.

News.Az