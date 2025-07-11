Trump lands in Texas to survey flood damage

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has arrived in Texas to witness firsthand the widespread destruction caused by catastrophic flooding that has claimed the lives of at least 120 people.

After stepping off Marine One, Trump shook hands with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The president and first lady then enter a vehicle and drive off in a motorcade.

Trump spoke with local officials, alongside the first lady and Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

News.Az