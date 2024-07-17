Trump leading Biden in all major swing states, poll shows

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former US President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden across seven major swing states, according to recent polling.

The new survey from The Times/SAY24 found Biden trailing Trump in the swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The closest races, according to the polls, are in Michigan and Pennsylvania, News.Az reports citing foreign media.In Michigan, Trump garnered 42 percent support to Biden’s 40 percent. In Pennsylvania, the former president brought in 43 percent support while the incumbent received 40 percent, the survey found.Roughly 4 percent of respondents in the Great Lakes State said they would vote for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and 3 percent of respondents in the Keystone State said the same. Both states polled found that 10 percent of respondents were undecided.Trump had a 4-point lead in three states: North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada. He led with 44 percent of support in both North Carolina and Georgia, while Biden garnered 40 percent of support in both those states. In Nevada, the GOP nominee had 46 percent of support while Biden had 42 percent, which was his highest share of support among the states polled.Trump also led Wisconsin by 5 points, where he had 43 percent support, the survey found.Trump’s widest lead was in Arizona, where he received 44 percent support while Biden only received 37 percent. Another 10 percent said they were undecided in Arizona and 5 percent said they would vote for Kennedy, according to the polling.The survey was conducted after the first presidential debate last month but before the attempted assassination of Trump over the weekend. In recent weeks, many Democrats have raised concerns over Biden and his ability to not only defeat the former president in November but to serve another term, following a poor debate performance.November’s election is likely to be a close race between Trump and Biden. The Hill/Decision Desk HQ’s national polling average shows the former president with a narrow 1.7 point lead over Biden.The Times/SAY24 poll found that while Biden was trailing Trump in all seven states, Democratic Senate candidates were leading in every swing state race, including Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.The survey, conducted by YouGov among 1,000 people in each state except Arizona and Wisconsin — where only 900 people were surveyed — and in Nevada, where 800 people were surveyed. The poll was conducted July 4-12 and has a margin of error between 3 and 5 percentage points for each state.

