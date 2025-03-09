Trump left disappointed by Charles III's meeting with Zelensky

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump was disappointed that King Charles III of Great Britain received Volodymyr Zelensky at the Sandringham estate.

The Daily Mail reported this, citing diplomatic sources in Washington.

According to them, after Charles III's meeting with Zelensky, Trump became less interested in traveling to the UK, News.Az informs via TASS.

It is noted that the British side, commenting on Zelensky's reception in Sandringham, told their American colleagues that the government of the kingdom cannot tell the monarch who he should meet with. London officials tried to assure representatives of the Trump administration that the king's meeting with Zelensky was not a reaction to the squabble in the White House.

