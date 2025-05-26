Trump may cut $3B Harvard grants for trade schools

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, President Trump intensified his criticism of Harvard University, stating that he is considering redirecting the $3 billion in grant funding the Ivy League school receives to trade schools across the United States.

"I am considering taking Three Billion Dollars of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard, and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land. What a great investment that would be for the USA, and so badly needed!!!" Mr. Trump said in a post on Truth Social. Trade schools focus on teaching practical skills for specific trades or professions, News.Az reports citing CBS news.

It wasn't immediately clear how Mr. Trump would shift the money, and if the grants come from the Harvard funding that his administration has already frozen.

Mr. Trump issued the fresh threat after he moved last week to block Harvard from enrolling international students and has taken other steps to freeze billions of dollars in Harvard's federal funding, as he claims the institution has not done enough to address anti-semitism on campus.

Harvard didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The university filed a lawsuit last month in response to Mr. Trump's earlier move to strip it of $2.2 billion in federal funding, alleging that his action was unlawful.

