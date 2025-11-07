Hungary to buy U.S. nuclear fuel and technology for Russian-built plant

Hungary to buy U.S. nuclear fuel and technology for Russian-built plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary will sign a major nuclear cooperation deal with the United States, including agreements to purchase American nuclear fuel and U.S. technology for storing spent fuel at its Russian-built Paks nuclear power plant, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

The announcement comes as Prime Minister Viktor Orban meets U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, where energy dependence on Russia is expected to be a key topic, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“This is the first time in Hungary’s history that we will purchase American nuclear fuel,” Szijjarto said, adding that the deal would be signed with U.S. Foreign Minister Marco Rubio.

Russia’s Rosatom is currently expanding the Paks plant with two new reactors under the delayed Paks II project, originally awarded in 2014.

The agreement will also include small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) technology. In August, Hungary partnered with Poland’s Synthos Green Energy, which holds the rights to GE Vernova-Hitachi’s SMR technology for Central Europe.

News.Az