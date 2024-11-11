Trump names Tom Homan as ‘border czar’ in upcoming administration

+ ↺ − 16 px

President-elect Donald Trump announced late Sunday that Tom Homan, the former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and a supporter of Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, will serve as his administration's "border czar."

"I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation’s Borders ('The Border Czar'), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security," Trump said in a post to Truth Social, News.Az reports, citing US media. "I’ve known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders," the post continued. "Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin. Congratulations to Tom. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic, and long awaited for, job."Homan touts hardline immigration views and previously vowed to “run the biggest deportation force this country has ever seen.”He was an early supporter of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy, which led to thousands of families being separated at the southern border. Trump eventually signed an executive order in 2018 reversing the family separation policy after public outcry.In an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" that aired in October, Homan was asked whether there was a way to carry out mass deportations without separating families."Of course there is. Families can be deported together," he responded.Homan is a visiting fellow at The Heritage Foundation, a conservative group. He was a contributor to Project 2025’s Mandate for Leadership book. He is also the president and CEO of Border911, a nonprofit group that warns of the supposed threat posed by undocumented immigrants.

News.Az