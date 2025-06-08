Yandex metrika counter

Trump orders California National Guard to Los Angeles to suppress protests, overriding governor’s objections -VIDEO

Reuters Photo

President Donald Trump is sending 2,000 California National Guard troops to Los Angeles, despite opposition from Gov. Gavin Newsom, following a second day of clashes between protesters and federal immigration officers in riot gear, News.Az informs via KSTP.

Confrontations broke out again on Saturday in the heavily Latino satellite city of Paramount, south of Los Angeles. Agents unleashed tear gas, flash-bang explosives and pepper balls, and protesters hurled rocks and cement at Border Patrol patrol vehicles. Smoke wafted from small piles of burning refuse in the streets.

Tensions were high after a series sweeps by immigration authorities the previous day in LA’s fashion district and other locations, as the weeklong tally of immigrant arrests in the city climbed past 100 and a prominent union leader was arrested while protesting and accused of impeding law enforcement.

The White House announced that Trump would deploy the Guard to “address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester.” It wasn’t clear when the troops would arrive.

Newsom, a Democrat, said in a post on the social platform X that it was “purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions.” He later said the federal government wants a spectacle and urged people not to give them one by becoming violent.


News.Az 

