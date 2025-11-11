Trump pardon could shield ex-Marine Harrison Floyd from 2023 assault charge

+ ↺ − 16 px

Harrison Floyd, a former Marine involved in President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, may benefit from a presidential pardon beyond election-related charges, his attorney suggests.

Trump recently issued a sweeping pardon for individuals involved in efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including high-profile figures such as Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, and 72 others. Floyd, who faced racketeering charges in Georgia alongside some of these figures, also has an unrelated federal charge for assaulting an FBI agent in 2023, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Carlos J.R. Salvado, Floyd’s attorney, said the pardon could potentially extend to the assault charge, though he cautioned that the matter is not yet clear.

Floyd allegedly attacked two FBI agents serving a subpoena related to the federal investigation into election subversion. A sealed affidavit cited by the Washington Post reports that Floyd body-slammed one agent and shouted at them aggressively.

The pardon’s language covers individuals charged with "any conduct relating to their efforts to expose voting fraud and vulnerabilities in the 2020 Presidential Election." Floyd has not yet entered a plea on the assault charge, but his legal team is preparing for trial.

On Monday, Floyd tweeted, “BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER!” thanking the White House and legal supporters.

