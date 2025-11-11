Gaza faces de facto partition as Trump’s reconstruction plan falters

+ ↺ − 16 px

A de facto split of Gaza between Israeli-controlled areas and territory under Hamas control is increasingly likely as U.S. President Donald Trump’s post-ceasefire plan struggles to advance, according to multiple sources.

Under the first stage of the plan, Israeli forces currently control 53% of Gaza, including farmland, parts of Gaza City, and the south around Rafah. The remainder of Gaza, home to nearly 2 million people, remains under Hamas, with civilians living amid rubble and temporary camps, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The next stage of Trump’s plan envisions:

Further Israeli withdrawals along the so-called yellow line

Deployment of a multinational security force

Disarmament of Hamas

Start of reconstruction

However, progress is stalled. Hamas refuses to disarm, Israel opposes Palestinian Authority involvement, and international governments hesitate to commit troops. Without U.S. pressure, the yellow line could become the permanent dividing line, limiting reconstruction to Israeli-controlled zones.

Officials warn that a long-term division would entrench the fragmentation of Gaza, worsen humanitarian conditions, and stall Palestinian aspirations for statehood. Estimated reconstruction costs are around $70 billion, with Gulf nations reluctant to fund projects without the Palestinian Authority’s involvement.

European and Arab diplomats stress that sustainable reconstruction and stability require full Palestinian sovereignty. “Gaza is one, and Gaza is part of the occupied Palestinian territory,” said Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

Meanwhile, Israel is fortifying its positions along the yellow line, while Hamas has provided limited security and civil services in areas it controls. Residents fear that a divided Gaza could affect movement, family cohesion, and access to aid.

News.Az