Trump pledges to file lawsuits against all states claimed for Biden recently

Incumbent US President Donald Trump has vowed Thursday that he will take to court authorities of all states that were initially reporting big Trump leads before turning blue for Democratic nominee Joe Biden during the vote tallying.

"All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud. Plenty of proof - just check out the Media," he wrote on Twitter, pledging to win the elections.

Earlier, the Trump campaign filed lawsuits to halt the vote count in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. CNN reported that the Republican nominee’s campaign will also demand a recount in Georgia if they lose, citing sources.

The Trump campaign also announced that they would demand a recount in Wisconsin. According to Fox News, his campaign is also going to court to challenge supposed electoral irregularities in Nevada.

