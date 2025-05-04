Trump pledges to lower tariffs on Chinese goods

Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on April 9, 2025.

At the same time, Trump raised tariffs on Chinese goods to 125%.

US President Donald Trump promised to cut import duties for China some time in the future, or Washington and Beijing would not be able to do business with each other, News.Az informs via TASS.

"At some point, I’m going to lower them because otherwise, you could never do business with them. And they want to do business very much. Look, their economy is really doing badly. Their economy is collapsing," he told NBC News in an interview.

On April 2, Trump announced the imposition of customs duties on 185 countries and territories. Russia is not on this list. Universal tariffs of 10% came into force on April 5, individual tariffs on April 9.

Later the American leader suspended the additional import duties imposed reciprocally on some countries for 90 days. The White House explained that the pause is related to trade negotiations, during which a "universal tariff of 10%" will be in effect.

At the same time, Trump increased duties on Chinese products to 125%. The total US duties on goods from China currently stand at 145%. In response, China raised tariffs on American goods to 125% from April 12.

A 20% tariff was also imposed for allegedly insufficient efforts by Canada, China and Mexico to combat the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.

News.Az