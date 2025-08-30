Trump pushes for death penalty in all DC murder cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that his administration will pursue the death penalty in all Washington, DC murder cases, framing capital punishment as a “very strong preventative” measure. However, legal experts caution that the plan faces significant obstacles in the nation’s capital, where juries have historically resisted imposing executions.

During a White House Cabinet meeting, Trump declared that any murder committed in Washington, DC should result in prosecutors seeking the death penalty. “Anybody murders something in the capital, capital punishment. If somebody kills somebody in Washington, DC, we’re going to be seeking the death penalty. We have no choice,” he said. While acknowledging that states will make their own decisions, the president insisted that the nation’s capital must set an example, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Most murder cases in Washington, DC are handled by the DC Superior Court, which does not authorize capital punishment. However, the US attorney’s office in the city is unique in that it prosecutes both local and federal crimes. That allows prosecutors to bring certain cases under federal law, where the death penalty can still be sought.

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro confirmed that her office would pursue capital punishment when appropriate, saying her team will “use all legal sanctions and sentences called for by law.” She added that the decision was not political, but rather rooted in legal authority, stressing, “If not us, then who?”

Even if prosecutors move forward, persuading jurors to impose the death penalty in DC has historically been difficult. Local juries have shown reluctance, even in cases involving multiple killings. Former federal public defender Jon Jeffress noted that “it’s going to be difficult to find 12 people in DC who are going to do that.”

The last federal death penalty trial in the city took place in 2003, when two men were convicted of nearly 30 killings combined. Despite the scale of the crimes, jurors chose life imprisonment over execution, underscoring the uphill battle prosecutors face.

Court records show that the Justice Department is already weighing capital punishment in several pending DC cases. These include the case of Elias Rodriguez, accused of shooting two Israeli embassy staff members in May, as well as long-running prosecutions against two Mexican nationals linked to a 2008 gang case and two men indicted for a 2023 carjacking.

Trump’s announcement comes as the federal death row population has dwindled to just three inmates, following President Joe Biden’s decision to commute more than 30 federal death sentences. While Biden has scaled back the use of capital punishment, Trump has pledged to restore and expand it, directing prosecutors to pursue death penalty cases “wherever possible.”

News.Az