US Judge blocks Trump’s expanded fast-track deportation policy

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has halted the Trump administration’s attempt to expand fast-track deportations, ruling the policy violates the constitutional due process rights of migrants.

Judge Jia Cobb sided with immigrant rights group Make the Road New York in blocking two policies adopted in January that allowed non-citizens apprehended anywhere in the U.S. — not just at the border — to be deported quickly if they could not prove two years of residence, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

Cobb argued that unlike migrants caught shortly after crossing the border, many targeted under the new rules have been living in the U.S. for years, giving them a strong liberty interest under the Fifth Amendment. She criticized the policy for prioritizing “speed over all else,” calling it a “skimpy” process likely to lead to wrongful deportations.

The Department of Homeland Security defended Trump’s authority, saying he has a mandate to deport “the worst of the worst.” Cobb, however, refused to delay her ruling to allow time for an appeal.

This is the second time in August that Judge Cobb has blocked a Trump deportation measure, after earlier stopping fast-tracked removals of migrants who entered under Biden’s humanitarian parole programs.

