Trump refuses another US presidential debate with Harris

Former US President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has opted out of participating in another debate with his Democratic opponent, US Vice President Kamala Harris.

"It is very late in the process, voting has already begun - there will be no rematch! Besides, Kamala stated clearly, yesterday, that she would not do anything different than Joe Biden, so there is nothing to debate," Trump wrote on his Truth Social page in response to an invitation from the Fox News television channel to organize debates on October 24 or 27.Trump also pointed out that he had previously accepted an invitation to debate Harris on September 4, but she declined. He expressed confidence in his campaign, claiming he is “leading in the polls, with the lead getting bigger by the day,” even in key swing states.On September 10, ABC News hosted the first televised debate between US Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Several days later, Trump turned down a proposal to hold another round of debates while Harris said she was ready to debate her opponent.The US presidential election is slated for November 5.

News.Az