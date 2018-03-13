Trump sacks Rex Tillerson as state secretary

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has sacked Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, replacing him with the director of the CIA, Mike Pompeo.

“Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!” Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

Mr Tillerson, a former chief executive of ExxonMobil, was only appointed to the job just over a year ago.

News.Az

