Trump says Elon Musk will face ' very serious consequences ' if he funds Democratic candidates

US President Donald Trump said that Elon Musk would face consequences if he chooses to fund Democratic candidates to challenge Republicans who vote for the president’s sweeping domestic policy bill, News.Az reports citing NBC News.

The comments came in another phone interviewwith a network journalist — this time from NBC News.

“If he does, he’ll have to pay the consequences for that,” Trump told NBC’s Kristen Welker. “He’ll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that.”

Trump said he believes his relationship with Musk is essentially over.

“I would assume so, yeah,” Trump said.

While Trump said he’s within his authority to cancel Musk’s federal contracts, he said, “I haven’t given it any thought.”

News.Az