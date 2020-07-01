Trump says he becomes "more angry at China" because of spread of pandemic

Trump says he becomes "more angry at China" because of spread of pandemic

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump said that the spread of coronavirus in the world is the reason for its growing anger towards China. Trump made the corresponding entry on Twitter, TASS reports.

"As I watch the pandemic spread its ugly face all across the world, including the tremendous damage it has done to the USA, I become more and more angry at China. People can see it and I can feel it!" the US President tweeted.

Trump repeatedly said he believed that China was responsible for starting the epidemic. Washington accuses Beijing of hiding information about the origin of the virus and the extent of infection.

On April 29, in an interview with the NBC television, China's Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said that Beijing that Beijing firmly opposes a "politicized" international investigation aimed at stigmatising China.

News.Az