Etihad Airways enhances loyalty program as it adds 12 new routes

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Etihad Airways has updated its Etihad Guest loyalty programme, introducing new discounts and enhanced benefits for its premium members, aiming to improve value on reward flight redemptions.

The latest changes focus on Promo seats, which are available to all members and allow bookings using fixed mileage redemption rates. Under the new update, Gold, Platinum, and Emerald tier members can now receive discounts of up to 10%, effectively reducing the number of miles required for selected flight bookings, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Etihad said the enhancement is designed to reward its most engaged frequent flyers with better redemption value and more flexible travel options across its expanding global network. The airline continues to position its loyalty programme as a key part of its customer experience strategy.

According to Mark Potter, the improvements aim to provide more personalised and valuable benefits for loyal customers, particularly those who frequently redeem miles for travel.

The updated benefits can be used across Etihad’s international route network, which has recently expanded with new destinations in Asia and Africa, including Dhaka, Shanghai, Accra, and Lagos.

The move reflects broader competition among airlines to strengthen loyalty ecosystems by offering more attractive redemption options and encouraging repeat bookings through tier-based rewards.

News.Az