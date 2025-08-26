Trump says he discussed Russia’s nuclear disarmament with Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump said he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about nuclear disarmament during their talks in Alaska. Speaking to reporters at the White House on August 25, Trump described the issue as “a very big game” and suggested both Russia and China are open to reducing nuclear arms.

“We can’t let nuclear weapons proliferate. We have to stop nuclear weapons,” Trump said, though he did not provide details of the discussion. The Kremlin has not commented on his remarks, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the Federation of American Scientists, Russia had an estimated 5,580 nuclear warheads as of March 2024, including around 1,200 awaiting dismantlement—the largest stockpile of any country. Russia’s arsenal includes tactical weapons for battlefield use and strategic weapons capable of reaching the U.S.

Since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow has repeatedly issued nuclear threats toward Ukraine and the West, though none have materialized. Nuclear arms control talks between Washington and Moscow have so far made no progress.

In the weeks leading up to the Alaska meeting on August 15, Trump ordered two U.S. nuclear-powered submarines to reposition to “appropriate regions” following warnings from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. Medvedev had suggested that increased U.S. involvement in Ukraine could bring Washington and Moscow closer to direct conflict, repeatedly threatening nuclear escalation and portraying Russia as a victim of Western aggression.

Trump called Medvedev a “failed former president” and warned him to “watch his words,” saying he had “entered very dangerous territory.”

News.Az