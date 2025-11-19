Trump says he'll focus on Sudan at Saudi Arabia's request
Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he would work to help end the war in Sudan after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman requested his involvement in the issue.
The Sudan conflict erupted in 2023 amid a power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) ahead of a planned transition to civilian rule. It has caused ethnically charged bloodletting, widespread destruction and mass displacement, drawing in foreign powers and threatening to split Sudan, News.Az reports citing Reuters.
The Saudi crown prince believes Trump's direct pressure is needed to break a logjam in talks to end more than two and a half years of war, pointing to his work to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza last month, five people familiar with the matter said.
The Saudi ruler appeared to appeal to the U.S. president's view of himself as a peacemaker, according to Trump's account.
"He mentioned Sudan yesterday, and he said, 'Sir, you're talking about a lot of wars, but there's a place on Earth called Sudan, and it's horrible what's happening,'" Trump said.
For Saudi Arabia, a resolution to the conflict is linked to national security, with hundreds of miles (kilometers) of Sudanese coastline lying opposite the kingdom's Red Sea coast.
Advertisement · Scroll to continue