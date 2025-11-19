Trump says he'll focus on Sudan at Saudi Arabia's request

The Saudi crown prince believes Trump's direct pressure is needed to break a logjam in talks to end more than two and a half years of war, pointing to his work to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza last month, five people familiar with the matter said.

The Saudi ruler appeared to appeal to the U.S. president's view of himself as a peacemaker, according to Trump's account.

"He mentioned Sudan yesterday, and he said, 'Sir, you're talking about a lot of wars, but there's a place on Earth called Sudan, and it's horrible what's happening,'" Trump said.

For Saudi Arabia, a resolution to the conflict is linked to national security, with hundreds of miles (kilometers) of Sudanese coastline lying opposite the kingdom's Red Sea coast.