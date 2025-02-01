Trump says he ordered airstrikes on Islamic State in Somalia
Photo: Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he ordered military airstrikes on a senior Islamic State attack planner and others from the organization in Somalia, News.az reports citing Reuters.
"These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians."