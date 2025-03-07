Yandex metrika counter

Trump says he sent letter to Iranian leader to negotiate deal

US President Donald Trump said he wants to negotiate a nuclear weapons program deal with Iran and sent a letter to Iran on Thursday saying he hoped they would negotiate.

The letter was reportedly addressed to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, with Trump stating his desire to negotiate, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Trump made the comments in an interview with Fox Business Network broadcast Friday.


