Trump says he will reschedule meeting with Putin if he is confident of deal

Source: CNN

US President Donald Trump stated that he would be willing to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin if he is confident of a deal on Ukraine, News.az reports citing CNN.

"You need to know we're going to make a deal," the American leader said, answering a question about whether he would be willing to meet with Putin. Trump spoke with White House press pool reporters aboard his plane during a refueling stop in Doha en route to Malaysia.

Trump expressed disappointment with the progress of the peace process in Ukraine, while noting that he "has always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin."


