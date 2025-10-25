Trump says he will reschedule meeting with Putin if he is confident of deal

Trump expressed disappointment with the progress of the peace process in Ukraine, while noting that he "has always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin."
Source: CNN
US President Donald Trump stated that he would be willing to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin if he is confident of a deal on Ukraine, News.az reports citing CNN.
"You need to know we're going to make a deal," the American leader said, answering a question about whether he would be willing to meet with Putin. Trump spoke with White House press pool reporters aboard his plane during a refueling stop in Doha en route to Malaysia.