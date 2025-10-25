Zelenskyy urges European countries to ‘lend’ patriot systems to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Zelenskyy urges European countries to temporarily lend Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine while awaiting U.S. deliveries, emphasizing the need to protect lives immediately.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on European nations to temporarily provide Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine to protect lives immediately, while Kyiv waits for deliveries from the United States, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Speaking at a Coalition of the Willing meeting, Zelenskyy said that European partners already have significant numbers of Patriot and other air defense systems “just standing by in standby mode.” He proposed that Ukraine could return the systems once new U.S. shipments arrive, effectively moving Kyiv ahead in the American delivery queue.

Zelenskyy emphasized a practical approach from countries possessing these systems. Earlier, the U.S. had reportedly green-lighted Patriot supplies to Ukraine.

The Patriot system is a mobile, long- and medium-range surface-to-air missile system capable of intercepting aircraft, cruise missiles, and tactical ballistic missiles. Its mobility, efficiency, and network integration make it a critical defense tool, though it is highly expensive.

