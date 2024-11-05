Trump says he’s fighting 'evil democrat system,' not Harris

+ ↺ − 16 px

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump claimed that he is not battling his opponent Kamala Harris, but rather an "evil Democrat system," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"I’m not running against Kamala, I’m running against an evil democrat system," he said at a rally in Michigan. "I wasn’t running against Biden either. He was stuck at a basement. I didn’t even run against him. Running against a very evil system and we have to defeat that system," Trump added.The United States presidential election is set to be held on November 5. The Democrats were expected to be represented by the current US president, Joe Biden. However, following his poor performance at the June debate with ex-US President Trump, he opted to withdraw from the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. She was later formally nominated as the party’s presidential candidate at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

News.Az