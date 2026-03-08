Yandex metrika counter

Trump says Iran’s map will change after war

Source: Redit

Iran’s map will probably not look the same after this is done.

President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday he believes the map of Iran will "probably not" look the same after the war ends, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

When asked if he believes the map of Iran will "look the same after all this is done," Trump said initially, "I can't tell you," but quickly added, "Probably not."


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

honor Patriotic War martyrs

