Trump says Iran’s next supreme leader would need U.S. approval

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Iran’s next supreme leader would need Washington’s approval, warning that the successor “won’t last long” without it, News.Az reports, citing Shafaq.

In an interview with ABC News, Trump added that he could support a candidate connected to Iran’s previous leadership if that individual proved to be “a good leader.”

Earlier, a senior US administration official alleged that Iran could produce weapons-grade nuclear material in 10 days or less, with much of the enriched uranium believed stored at sites targeted in June 2025, including Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow. Trump said the United States has not ruled out sending special forces to seize the uranium. “Everything is on the table."

When asked about the war’s timeline, Trump declined to give an estimate, saying US forces were “ahead of schedule” in both time and lethality. Last week, he estimated that the conflict could last four to five weeks.

