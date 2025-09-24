Trump says Kyiv can ‘win all of Ukraine back,’ signals shift in position on war

Trump says Kyiv can ‘win all of Ukraine back,’ signals shift in position on war

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has said Ukraine can “win all of Ukraine back in its original form,” marking a notable shift in his stance on the war with Russia

Trump made the remarks on his Truth Social platform following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after addressing the UN General Assembly in New York. He said Ukraine could reclaim “the original borders from where this war started” with support from Europe and NATO, citing pressures on Russia’s economy, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Trump added that Ukraine could “maybe even go further than that,” without providing specifics. Notably, he did not reference Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

“Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act,” Trump wrote, calling Russia a “paper tiger.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected the characterization, saying, “Russia is in no way a tiger… it is more associated with a bear.”

Zelenskyy described Trump’s change in position as a “big shift” and said the US appeared willing to provide Ukraine with security guarantees “after the war is finished.” While specifics remain unclear, Zelenskyy suggested these could include additional weapons, air defenses, and drones.

Speaking later on Fox News, Zelenskyy called Trump’s comments a positive signal that the US “will be with us to the end of the war.”

Trump also urged NATO nations to shoot down Russian planes violating their airspace, following recent incursions by Russian jets and drones. Poland’s Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski responded positively, and NATO issued a statement condemning Russia’s actions.

“Russia bears full responsibility for these actions, which are escalatory, risk miscalculation and endanger lives,” NATO said.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki affirmed that his country is ready to “defend its territory” against such incursions. Russia denied violating Estonian airspace and claimed the Polish incursion was unintentional.

Trump emphasized that NATO has stepped up defense spending, aiming for 5% of GDP by 2035, and criticized some member states for continuing to purchase Russian energy.

Tuesday’s Truth Social post represents a reversal from Trump’s earlier stance this year, when he had expressed doubts about Ukraine prevailing against a larger, more populous nation.

Previously, Trump had warned that resolving the conflict might require Ukraine to cede territory. He had also threatened tougher measures on Russia but had not acted when the Kremlin ignored deadlines.

Observers suggest Trump’s latest position may be intended to reinvigorate stalled peace negotiations following a recent summit with Putin in Alaska. The post also signals a willingness to continue US arms support for NATO allies, who could pass weapons along to Ukraine.

News.Az