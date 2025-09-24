Ukraine strikes Russian oil plant in Bashkortostan for second time in a week - VIDEO

Ukraine strikes Russian oil plant in Bashkortostan for second time in a week - VIDEO

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has reportedly struck the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat petrochemical plant in Russia’s Bashkortostan Republic for the second time in a week, a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent on September 24.

Following several drone attacks, a fire broke out at the plant, confirmed both by local authorities and the SBU source. Radiy Khabirov, head of the Bashkortostan Republic, posted on Telegram that all emergency services are responding to the incident, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"All emergency services are working on site, and efforts to extinguish the fire are underway," Khabirov said.

The extent of the damage is still being assessed, and officials have not reported any casualties.

Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat is one of Russia’s largest oil refining and petrochemical plants, producing around 150 products, including gasoline and diesel. The facility is located roughly 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) from the front line in Ukraine.

The plant was previously targeted by long-range SBU drones on September 18, causing a “massive explosion” at its center, according to SBU sources. Footage released by independent outlet Astra showed a large black plume of smoke and reported loud noises in the area.

Over the past year, Ukrainian forces have intensified attacks on Russia’s oil industry, disrupting operations and contributing to nationwide fuel shortages. Kyiv considers oil refineries and petrochemical facilities as valid military targets because of their role in funding Moscow’s war efforts.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the SBU’s claims.

News.Az