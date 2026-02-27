Trump says more Iran talks expected on Friday

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was not happy with Iran but more talks were expected on Friday on Tehran's nuclear program.

Speaking to reporters before a trip to Texas, Trump said he wants to make a deal with Iran but reiterated that Tehran cannot have a nuclear weapon, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Talks over Tehran's nuclear program continued this week amid a massive U.S. military buildup in the region. Trump said he does not want to use military force in Iran but sometimes you have to.

Mediator Oman sent its foreign minister to Washington on Friday for discussions on the issue with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, according to a source familiar with the matter.

News.Az