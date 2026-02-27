Minnesota governor proposes anti-fraud package after Trump actions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tim Walz introduced a proposal to strengthen fraud prevention in state programs after President Donald Trump’s administration used fraud allegations to justify a months-long immigration crackdown in Minnesota.

During the federal crackdown, armed ICE agents were deployed, and over $2 billion in Medicaid and social program funds were frozen. The operation led to the deaths of two U.S. citizens in January, and rights groups have criticized the approach for creating a climate of fear, particularly among Somali communities, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Walz’s “Anti-Fraud Package” aims to expand audits and internal controls, establish a centralized office of inspector general, increase the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s subpoena authority, ban convicted fraudsters from state contracts and grants, introduce a new theft-of-public-funds statute with 20% higher penalties and extended limitations up to seven years.

“This package strengthens oversight, improves detection, expands enforcement, and increases penalties to protect every dollar Minnesotans depend on,” Walz said.

The Trump administration recently halted $259 million in deferred Medicaid payments, adding to previous freezes, while Minnesota has submitted a corrective action plan in hopes of restoring the funds.

The proposal reflects an effort to address fraud proactively while countering federal actions that many view as politically motivated.

News.Az