Trump says US has been 'robbed' for years

Trump says US has been 'robbed' for years

Donald Trump’s return to the world stage comes just as Britain and the EU are getting down to a “reset” of U.K. relations with Brussels. | Joe Raedle/Getty Images

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US has been robbed for many decades, we will not allow this to happen anymore.

American leader Donald Trump stated this in an interview with Fox News, News.Az reported.

Answering a question about possible changes in Washington's tariff policy in the future, the head of state allowed for an increase in duties on goods imported into the country.

"We may raise some duties. I don't think we will lower them, but we may raise them," he said.

Trump was also alerted to the fact that companies supplying their products to the United States want clarity on the tariff issue.

"They have enough clarity. They just throw this phrase around, they constantly say that they need clarity. Look, our country has been robbed for many decades. We will not allow ourselves to be robbed anymore," the head of the White House responded to this.

News.Az