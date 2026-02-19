Trump says world has 10 days to see if Iran deal reached

At the inaugural meeting of his Board of Peace in Washington DC, Trump said "we have some work to do" in coming to an agreement with the Islamic Republic about its nuclear programme, and that "we may have to take it a step further", News.az reports, citing BBC.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Resolution of Board of Peace adopted unanimously

US pledging $10 billion to the Board of Peace

Trump declares "war in Gaza is over" despite ongoing violations

Trump's 'Board of Peace' holds first meeting, but key U.S. allies skip it