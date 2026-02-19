Trump says world has 10 days to see if Iran deal reached
Source: BBC
President Donald Trump says the world will find out "over the next, probably, ten days" whether the US will reach a deal with Iran or take military action.
At the inaugural meeting of his Board of Peace in Washington DC, Trump said "we have some work to do" in coming to an agreement with the Islamic Republic about its nuclear programme, and that "we may have to take it a step further", News.az reports, citing BBC.
In recent days, the US has surged military forces to the Middle East, while progress was also reported at talks between American and Iranian negotiators in Switzerland.
Democratic lawmakers, and some Republicans, have voiced opposition to any potential military action in Iran without congressional approval.
By Faig Mahmudov