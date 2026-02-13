Trump set to attend Saudi FII conference in Miami

Trump is expected to attend a dinner on the first day hosted by Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund PIF, two people said, asking not to be identified as they were not authorised to speak publicly. The event takes place from 26-29 March, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The FII Institute, the Saudi government and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump's engagement with the FII platform underscores the importance his administration places on Gulf economic partnerships.

Saudi Arabia and the US finalised a series of investment and defense agreements during the crown prince's meeting with Trump in November, with Riyadh boosting its commitment to invest in the United States to $1 trillion - expanding significantly from the $600 billion in deals outlined during Trump's visit to the kingdom in May.