Trump signs Order to firewall Venezuela oil revenue held in US

President Donald Trump took another step toward controlling future sales of Venezuelan oil and its proceeds by declaring a national emergency and issuing a directive meant to block claims on the revenue, News.az reports, citing ABC News.

The executive order Trump signed Saturday is meant to safeguard Venezuelan oil revenue held in US Treasury accounts, blocking it from the Latin American country’s creditors and preventing its seizure to satisfy debts or other legal claims, according to a White House fact sheet.

The goal is “ensuring these funds are preserved to advance US foreign policy objectives,” the fact sheet said.

