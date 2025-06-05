Trump speaks with China's Xi amid trade truce dispute

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, President Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping as tensions continued over a temporary agreement aimed at de-escalating the U.S.-China tariff dispute.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington said the two leaders spoke Thursday morning at Mr. Trump's request. The White House did not immediately confirm the conversation, News.Az reports citing CBS news.

Under a May 12 truce between the two superpowers, the U.S. reduced tariffs on Chinese goods to around 30% from 145%, while China reduced its levies on American imports to 10%. The 90-day deal was meant to give both sides breathing room to strike a broader agreement, but talks soon stalled.

Last week, Mr. Trump accused China of violating the May 12 deal. U.S. officials have said China is withholding some products, including rare earth minerals, that it agreed to resume exporting under the agreement. Earlier this week, China said the U.S. is undermining the deal by imposing new export control guidelines on AI chips and planning to revoke Chinese student visas.

On "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Sunday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he was expecting the two leaders to resolve their issues when they spoke.

