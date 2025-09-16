Trump sues New York Times, Penguin for $15 billion over defamation

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against The New York Times, four of its reporters, and publisher Penguin Random House, seeking at least $15 billion in damages. The case, lodged in a Florida federal court on Sept. 15, accuses the defendants of defamation and libel.

According to the filing, Trump alleges that a series of Times articles — including a 2024 editorial declaring him unfit for office — and a Penguin-published book, Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success, contained “malicious distortions and fabrications,” , News.Az reports, citing Reuters

Trump’s lawyers said the publications harmed both his personal reputation and business interests, citing damage to the brand value of Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG). They pointed to a steep decline in TMTG’s stock price as one example of the alleged harm.

Neither The New York Times nor Penguin Random House immediately responded to requests for comment.

This lawsuit marks Trump’s latest legal action targeting media outlets during his second term. Earlier this year, he sued The Wall Street Journal and its parent company for $10 billion over reporting on his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. In July, CBS parent company Paramount settled a suit filed by Trump over a 60 Minutes interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Announcing the lawsuit on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: “Today, I have the great honor of bringing a $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against The New York Times.” He accused the paper of lying about him, his family, his businesses, and Republican-led movements such as America First and MAGA.

The case underscores Trump’s escalating battle with major U.S. media organizations as he continues his crackdown on what he calls “false reporting.”

News.Az