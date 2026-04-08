Trump threatens 50% tariffs on countries supplying weapons to Iran
Source: The New York Times
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned that any country supplying Iran with military weapons will face immediate 50% tariffs with no exemptions.
"A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately," the US president wrote on Truth Social, News.Az reports.
Trump added: "There will be no exclusions or exemptions! President DJT"
By Nijat Babayev