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Trump threatens 50% tariffs on countries supplying weapons to Iran

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Trump threatens 50% tariffs on countries supplying weapons to Iran
Source: The New York Times

U.S. ​President Donald Trump ‌on Wednesday warned that ​any ​country supplying Iran ⁠with ​military weapons ​will face immediate 50% tariffs ​with ​no exemptions.

"A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately," the US president wrote on Truth Social, News.Az reports.

Trump added: "There will be no exclusions or exemptions! President DJT"


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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