Trump threatens China with 50% tariffs over weapon transfers to Iran

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President Donald Trump warned that China would face a 50% tariff if it transfers weapons to Iran, but said he doubted Beijing would do so, despite US intelligence indicating it had such plans.

“I hear news reports about China giving the shoulder missiles, what’s called the shoulder missile, anti-aircraft missile,” he said, appearing to reference exclusive CNN reporting that Beijing is preparing to transfer shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADs, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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“I doubt they would do that, because I have a relationship, and I think they wouldn’t do that,” he told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.”

“Maybe they did a little bit at the beginning, but I don’t think they would anymore,” he said.

“But if we catch them doing that, they get a 50% tariff, which is a staggering – that’s a staggering amount,” Trump said.

US intelligence indicates that China is preparing to deliver new air defense systems to Iran within the next few weeks, according to three people familiar with recent intelligence assessments, CNN reported Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington said, “China has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict; the information in question is untrue.”

“As a responsible major country, China consistently fulfills its international obligations. We urge the U.S. side to refrain from making baseless allegations, maliciously drawing connections, and engaging in sensationalism; we hope that relevant parties will do more to help de-escalate tensions.”

News.Az