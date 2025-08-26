Trump tightens grip on security in Washington, DC

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has stepped up security measures in Washington, DC, ordering National Guard patrols, additional police, and investigations into crime data manipulation, amid growing concerns over public safety in the capital.

The announcement comes a day after National Guard troops began carrying weapons in Washington. Earlier this month, Trump deployed more than 2,200 National Guard members as part of what he called a crackdown on rising crime in the city, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

On Monday, Trump instructed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to establish a specialised unit within Washington’s National Guard “dedicated to ensuring public safety and order in the nation’s capital.” The executive order also called for hiring additional US Park Police officers and more prosecutors to handle violent and property crimes.

In a separate order, Trump targeted cashless bail policies, directing law enforcement to hold anyone arrested in federal custody “to the fullest extent permissible” and pursue federal charges where possible.

National Guard troops in Washington began carrying their service-issued weapons the previous day, though US military officials said they are authorised to use force only as a last resort. The Guard contingent includes personnel from Democratic-leaning Washington, DC, as well as Republican-led states such as West Virginia, South Carolina, Ohio, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Tennessee.

Federal law enforcement agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement, have also increased their presence on city streets, sparking protests from some residents.

News.Az