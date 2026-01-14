Trump to Iranian protesters: 'Help is on its way'

US President Donald Trump has called on Iranians to continue their protests, stressing that 'help is on its way.'

In a message posted on Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump addressed "Iranian Patriots," urging them to "keep protesting," News.Az reports.

"Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price," the US president stressed.

Trump also said he had cancelled all planned meetings with Iranian officials.

Trump added: "I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!!"

News.Az