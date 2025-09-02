Trump to seek emergency Supreme Court appeal on tariffs

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump said he plans to file an emergency appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court regarding his administration’s tariffs, following a recent ruling by a federal appeals court.

In an interview recorded Tuesday morning with conservative commentator Scott Jennings, Trump said he would be “going in as an emergency” and expected to submit the appeal as early as Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

Trump criticized the judges who issued the appeals court ruling last week, calling them “a very liberal court” and claiming that “they don’t care about the country” and “they don’t love the country.”

“It will be a disaster if that is lost for our country,” Trump added, emphasizing the stakes he sees in maintaining the tariffs.

