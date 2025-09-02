GOP Sen. Joni Ernst announces she will not seek reelection in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Republican Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa announced she will not seek reelection in 2026, ending speculation about her political future.

In a video posted on X, Ernst said:

"It has been an honor to dedicate my life to the service of our great state and country. As our family ages and grows, it’s my time for me to give back to them. After a tremendous amount of prayer and reflection, I will not be seeking reelection in 2026."

Ernst described the decision as difficult but emphasized she is “not slowing down soon” and will continue to fight until the end of her term, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ernst had been considering leaving the Senate for months and had recently begun sharing her decision with close friends.

Ernst’s departure follows a broader trend among longtime lawmakers choosing to step down, including Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, who also announced he will not run for reelection in 2026.

News.Az