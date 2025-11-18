Trump touts economic progress in meeting with McDonald’s owners

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump met with McDonald’s owners, operators and suppliers on Monday, addressing rising public frustration over inflation and insisting his administration is making progress—though he acknowledged more work is needed. Speaking at the fast-food giant’s “Impact Summit” in Washington, Trump said his tax cuts and push to revive domestic manufacturing would ultimately boost real incomes, even if the effects take time.

The meeting came as costs continue to rise for American consumers, driven in part by Trump’s own sweeping tariffs on imports. Inflation concerns played a major role in recent Democratic gains in state and local elections, and Trump’s approval ratings have been weighed down by persistent price pressures, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

During his remarks, Trump mixed economic messaging with anecdotes, recalling campaign stops at McDonald’s and praising the chain’s value offerings. He also repeated several misleading claims about the economy’s performance under his leadership, while pledging to “get inflation a little bit lower” without offering new policy details.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski recently warned that low-income consumers are being hit hardest by inflation. To keep meals affordable, the company has been running a $5 value menu for over a year. Trump referenced the strain on households but defended his tariff strategy—though he contradicted himself days earlier. On Friday, he reversed course by scrapping tariffs on more than 200 imported food items, including staples like coffee and bananas, admitting that duties “in some cases” can raise prices.

Trump has floated several cost-relief ideas ahead of the 2026 midterms, including a $2,000 tariff-funded rebate for lower- and middle-income Americans and 50-year mortgages to improve housing affordability—both ideas requiring significant congressional hurdles and posing long-term financial risks.

Administration officials say Trump plans to launch a series of rallies across key battleground states in the coming months focused heavily on the economy. He continues to argue that inflation is lower today than during former President Joe Biden’s term, when rates peaked at about 9%. However, the widely tracked Big Mac Index shows prices rising steadily, with a Big Mac averaging $6.01 in July, compared with $5.69 a year earlier.

Government data also shows household essentials remain elevated. Ground chuck beef prices were up 13.5% in September, while the Consumer Price Index rose 3% year over year—its highest since January. Food-at-home prices increased by 2.7%, marking the largest rise in more than two years. Corporate leaders across sectors have echoed these concerns, warning that lower- and middle-income Americans are still bearing the heaviest burden from ongoing cost pressures.

McDonald’s, like many consumer-facing brands, is trying to navigate these challenges while keeping meals affordable for its most price-sensitive customers.

News.Az