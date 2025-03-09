Trump: Ukraine ‘May Not Survive’ War, Even With U.S. Aid

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine may not be able to survive against Russia even with U.S. support, President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview that aired on Sunday, News.Az informs via Natiional Reviev.

“Well, it may not survive anyway,” Trump said in an interview on Sunday Morning Futures when asked about his decision to roll back U.S. aid for Ukraine. “We have some weaknesses with Russia. It takes two. Look, it was not going to happen — that war and it happened. So now we’re stuck with this mess.”

“I just don’t think he’s grateful,” Trump added, referring to Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky.

Trump’s latest comments come after the U.S. paused military assistance to Ukraine and the CIA paused intelligence sharing with Ukraine. CIA Director John Ratcliffe said that as long as Zelensky remained open to good-faith peace talks, the agency would likely resume intel sharing.

“President Zelensky put out a statement that said, ‘I am ready for peace and I want President Donald Trump’s leadership to bring about that peace,'” Ratcliffe said. “And so I think on the military front and the intelligence front, the pause that allowed that to happen, I think will go away, and I think we’ll work shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine as we have, to push back on the aggression that’s there.”

U.S. support for Ukraine was paused after an Oval Office spatbetween Trump, Zelensky, and Vice President JD Vance, over peace negotiations. At the meeting, which occurred in late February, Trump accused Zelensky of being “disrespectful” to America, before kicking the Ukrainian president out of the White House, ending negotiations early.

“You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people! You’re gambling with World War III!” Trump told Zelensky in front of media.

“Have you said ‘thank you’ once?” Vance added. “You went to Pennsylvania and campaigned for the opposition in October. Offer some words of appreciation for the Unites States of America and the president who’s trying to save your country.”

Shortly after the dispute, Zelensky sent a letter to Trump, acknowledging that the now-viral Oval Office incident was “regrettable.” Ukraine was ready to “make things right,” Zelensky said in a social media post, and “would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive.”

“I would like to reiterate Ukraine’s commitment to peace,” Zelensky added. “None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts.”

Trump said that he appreciated the letter and welcomed Zelensky’s return to peace negotiations.

Russia has carried out “hundreds of attacks” against Ukraine this week, Zelensky said in an X post on Sunday, with 1,200 guided aerial bombs, hundreds of attack drones, and more than 80 missiles.

“Every day, we work with our partners to ensure that decisions are made to provide life-saving support: air defense systems, investments in our defense production, and the strengthening of sanctions against Russia,” Zelensky said. “We continue our efforts to bring a just peace closer and ensure reliable security guarantees.”

News.Az