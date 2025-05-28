Trump: US values its relationship and partnership with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States values its relationship and partnership with Azerbaijan, President Donald Trump said in his letter addressed to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day.

“On behalf of the American people, I want to congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan on your Independence Day,” the US president said in his letter, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“We value our relationship with the Republic of Azerbaijan and appreciate your partnership with the United States in combating terrorism, advancing energy security, and working towards peace with your neighbor. Our relationship has advanced significantly during our more than 30 years of diplomatic relations, and we look forward to continued collaboration on our bilateral priorities, including security cooperation, economic partnership, and energy development,” Trump emphasized.

He stressed that the US continues to support a lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“A peaceful resolution of the conflict will ensure a more prosperous South Caucasus region and will lead to greater opportunities for cooperation with the United States. Now is the time to commit to peace and usher in a new era of prosperity for the people of the South Caucasus,” Trump said.

“We look forward to a deeper partnership in the years and decades to come. My best wishes to you and to the people of Azerbaijan,” Trump added.

